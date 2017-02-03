Guyana improves score on Int’l Corruption Index

2016 MARKED the full calendar year to do any assessment of the David Granger/Moses Nagmootoo Government. Transparency International, a global organisation against corruption, had the opportunity to do so and in its assessment Guyana scored 34 on the corruption perception index. This is the country’s highest score ever and notably an improvement on 2015 where the score was 29, which remained relatively the same as in 2014.Even though Guyana is still ranked “very corrupt” –i.e. perceived levels of corruption in the public sector-the present score is a positive movement to get out of this shameful category and therefore a welcoming sign. There is no doubt Guyanese are capable of achieving whatever we set our minds to. Any and every effort by this government to rid the system of corruption is a positive move which should not go without notice and commendation.

While 34 registers marked improvement from where the country was, this score should be used as opportunity for not only putting structures in place, but improving on what currently exists. The country’s justice improvement programme, along with the State Assets Recovery Agency Bill, are seen as instruments in supporting existing laws on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. Guyana’s present score, which indicates the will is there to do better, also brings with it the responsibility of ensuring existing perceptions of corruption on projects such as the D’Urban Park Stadium, pharmaceutical bond in south Georgetown, the China trip/GT&T, and so forth, can withstand legal and accounting scrutiny.

To improve on Guyana’s image, which everyone should have vested interest in, given the implications for development, the forensic audits that cost tens of millions of dollars to prepare should not be left to gather dust. These audits should not only be used for the purpose of prosecution but also to put recommended structures in place to avoid future malpractices. Corruption robs a society of having its limited resources channelled toward productive endeavours for the people’s benefit. The United Nations sees corruption as a human right violation given that it encroaches on fundamental rights and freedoms and fuels inequity in the system. For instance, corruption denies citizens quality social services such as education, healthcare, physical infrastructures and security such as food, water and police protection. Corrupt governments also engage in acts of suppressing public dissent and press freedom in efforts to hide its malpractices.

When persons are entrusted with the privilege and responsibility to manage the resources of the nation for the benefit of the people and treat same as personal property there must be zero tolerance for such misconduct. Stamping out corruption not only requires improved systems management but an efficient and effective judiciary. A judiciary that has not only independent minds, but adequate resources to carry out its day-to-day activities is integral to fighting the scourge.

At the same time it cannot be ignored the efforts being made to empower the judicature, as in instances of financial autonomy and the introduction of night court. The effort of putting programmes and systems in place to address improvement in our policing would also help. The act of enhancing training, improving the physical conditions under which the police operate, and being supported with improved remuneration, would undoubtedly energise our men and women in uniform in working in unison with other arms of government. Citizens too have a role to play in the fight against corruption and ensuring their resources are used for the benefit of the collective. The held view that provided one is living in wealth, the squalor, deprivations, and crime around them do not matter and has no basis in fact.

Inevitably all are consumed by the stench, attendant anti-social behaviours and health crises that flow from corruption. Conversely where the enabling environment is created for law and order to prevail in the system the people and society stand a better chance to succeed.

In 2017,Guyanese – the people and their government – must assiduously work to ensure this year’s report is better than 2016. Our objective must be to move from being the most corrupt English-speaking country in the Caribbean to being the least corrupt.