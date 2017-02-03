— Cevon’s illegally dumping waste in Linden

Private garbage collection and waste management company Cevon’s Waste Management, is in hot water after the Linden’s Mayor and Town Council and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Thursday caught the company illegally dumping waste in the ‘Millies Hide Out Junction’.

Mayor Carwyn Holland, along with the Council’s Health and Environmental staff acted quickly after being furnished with information and photographs from a resident operating a business in proximity to the area where he saw Cevon’s Compactor Truck dumping liquid waste indiscriminately.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the site on Thursday morning, the entire area was inundated with both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in addition to human faeces.

The stench was unbearable and the entire area was an eye-sore, worst yet it is the junction where the town begins.

The individual who shared the information and photographs told Guyana Chronicle that he was deeply saddened at the indiscriminate dumping of Cevon’s Waste, a private company that came to Linden to operate.

“You know they get caught red-handed and them in even say come back and clean it up,” the man lamented.

‘NOT ME’

He also revealed that several other trucks have been dumping garbage at the location. In fact at the said time, a Guyana Forestry Commission truck was dumping boxes at the location and when asked by this publication the reason for such action, the driver responded, “is not me dumping, is them send me to dump.”

Mayor Holland said the illegal dumping is criminal.

“This act I see as an attack on the environment, an attack on health and humanity, it is a serious thing against the people of Linden, it is not the first time. This is the second time Cevon’s has been called into question about dumping faeces around the town… This time they are caught in the act, we have the evidence right here. To dump faeces where people have to traverse, that is so wrong; all for a dollar. I believe it is time Cevon’s Waste Management understands that the people of Linden will not stand for this kind of treatment,” Holland said.

He also used the opportunity to solicit assistance from Central Government to assist the financially ailing Council as it relates to the garbage collection since it has limited staff and machinery.

He said because of the Council’s situation, Cevon’s is taking advantage and is now getting involved in indiscriminate illegal dumping.

When contacted, Cevon’s Waste Senior Manager, Morse Archer, explained that the company is not responsible for the loose garbage dumped at the site since it did not dump those.

‘Errant driver’

He however acknowledged that the liquid waste was dumped by an errant driver who did not follow the policies of the Council since the waste was to be transported to Georgetown.

Archer revealed that even though the company did not dump the rest of the garbage, a team has already been dispatched to clean up the entire site.

“We are a major player in Linden and it is easy to point fingers but we don’t want the back and forth so we have already dispatched a team to clean up the garbage.”

He revealed that Cevon’s have stuck to the Council’s instructions to dump garbage at the Dakoura Creek.

The dumpsite at the Dakoura Creek has already been called into question by the EPA since it is in proximity to a water shed which supplies water to communities on the Wismar shore.

The EPA has already mandated the Council to shut down the dump site since there were concerns of leaching and other health hazards.

Archer contended that until they are instructed to dump at the proposed dumpsite at Kara Kara, they will continue to dump at Dakoura. The road leading into the Kara Kara dumpsite had been deemed virtually impassable but Mayor Holland revealed that works have been started as the Council no longer dumps at Dakoura but at Kara Kara.

The Ministry of Communities has expressed interest in repairing the access road leading to the Kara Kara dumpsite and the Mayor said he will make representation for the road to be repaired.

In addition to cleaning up the garbage at “Millies Hide Out”, Mayor Holland posited that the EPA related that Cevon’s will also have to pay a fine.