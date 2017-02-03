Bartica Massacre Trial ‘Goat Man’ freed of involvement

— Mark ‘Smallie’ Williams and Dennis ‘Anaconda’ Williams sentenced to death by hanging

ROGER Simon called “Goat Man” has been freed of involvement in the Bartica Massacre but Mark Royden Williams and Dennis Williams have both been sentenced to be hanged by the neck until dead.The sentences were handed down late Thursday night by Justice Roxane George SC, following two months of trial which captivated the attention of the public.

Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” was sentenced to be hanged by the neck until dead for eight counts of murder after the jury found him guilty.

He will be sentenced today (Friday) for four counts of manslaughter at 13:30hrs.

Asked if he wanted to say anything, a grim Williams responded in the negative, and was escorted to jail under heavy security.

Dennis “Anaconda” Williams, who was absent from court since last Wednesday was also sentenced to be hanged by the neck until dead for seven counts of murder.

In addition, he will be sentenced for five counts of manslaughter today (Friday) at 13:30hrs.

Meanwhile, Roger Simon called “Goat Man” would have been a free man had he not had an indictment of 12 counts of terrorism, an indictment in relation to the Bartica Massacre for which he was remanded.

The 12-member jury found him not guilty for 12 counts of murder.

Simon was granted bail after his Attorney Peter Hugh made submissions on his behalf given the fact he spent almost nine years in jail.

He was bailed for one count of unlawful wounding and three counts of break and enter and larceny at $100,000 on each count.

His relatives, who were at the court to hear the verdict, shouted “freedom” as he was escorted to prison.

More than 30 witnesses’ testified at the trial.

On February 17, 2008, when residents were engrossed in the 20/20 cricket match being televised, a group of heavily armed men went on a rampage having descended on Bartica at nightfall.

They carted off guns belonging to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after they killed three cops.

The group took the police vehicle and continued their onslaught in Bartica where they killed innocent civilians numbering nine including five men, who were executed at the Bartica Stelling.

Some men who participated in the incident were arrested following an investigation conducted by the police and three of them were present for the trial.

On trial was Mark Royden called “Durant”, Dennis Williams called “Anaconda” and Roger Simon called “Goat Man,” indicted for 12 counts each for the murder of nine civilians and three policemen at Bartica on February 17, 2008.

Royden is being represented by Roger Yearwood, Williams’ lawyer is Saphier Hussain and Simon’s attorney is Peter Hugh.

Caesar and Reece have since pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter separately in December 2016 and have since been sentenced.

During the February 17, 2008, rampage nine civilians and three cops were gunned down by a group of heavily armed men, who descended on Bartica at nightfall.

Those who lost their lives were Bartica residents Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian and Irving Ferreira; policemen stationed at the Bartica Police Station, Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne; Deonarine Singh of Wakenaam; Ronald Gomes of Kuru Kururu; Ashraf Khan of Middlesex, Essequibo; Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo and Baldeo Singh of Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins, according to the police, led the gang on the rampage in Bartica as well as the one that converged on Lusignan on January 26, 2008. Rawlins was killed during a joint services operation on August 28, 2008. With his death and the arrest and prosecution of the five suspects, it appeared as though the police had closed their investigation.