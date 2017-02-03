AG to review parking meter By-Laws

THE By-Laws governing the parking meter system in Georgetown is currently at the Chambers of the Attorney General for review, even as motorists continue to be penalised under those very laws.

After the review is completed, the By-Laws will then be sent to Cabinet for approval and then advertised in the official gazette.

However, when asked if it is appropriate for the City to implement laws that are yet to be reviewed and approved by Cabinet, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said the Council is fully authorised to institute parking meters.

It should be noted that the By-Laws were sent to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan two days before the parking meters came into effect.

Speaking to reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, Minister Harmon said the By-Laws have to be consistent with the Laws of Guyana.

“The By-Laws is a fairly thick document actually… In as much as it is signed off by the Minister of Communities, it still has to go through the process of the Attorney General vetting it and checking to ensure it is consistent with the Laws of Guyana and that the rules which require certain level of fairness are embedded in those By-Laws.”

The minister believes the laws should be examined to determine groups which should be exempted from the regime, including the diplomatic community and certain State agencies.

This newspaper has been able to review some sections of the By-Laws, which state that once a driver is clamped, booted and impounded, he will have to pay a minimum fine of $27,000 to get his vehicle back.

For every day a person’s vehicle is impounded, a $7,000 fine is added.

This is in addition to having to possibly face the court for an infraction that led to the booting, which could see fines of up to $100,000 being imposed or three months jail time.

Immobilisation fee (clamping) is $8,000; towing fee is $12,000; impoundment Fee is $7,000; storage fee is $7,000 for every elapsed period of 24 hours.

Additionally, violating parking By-Laws (parking where one should not, not paying etc…) can carry a fine of up to $100,000 or three months in prison.

The parking meter project is being implemented by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in collaboration with Smart City Solution (SCS) and according to the By-Laws; the M&CC and SCS are not liable for damage to vehicles as a result of clamping, booting, impounding etc.

Meanwhile, motorists continue to shun the project by refusing to park where there are parking meters. The parking meters were installed between Water and Camp Streets, Brickdam to Quamina Street.

The second phase of the meter project, though, will see an extension of the boundaries from Camp Street to Vlissengen Road and from Brickdam to Lamaha Street.

Prepaid parking cards are said to be available at over 100 places, including pharmacies, gas stations, MoneyGram offices, post offices and the City Hall itself.

The intention is for them to become as available as phone cards are. The cards will be available in $500, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 denominations. The $5000 card will carry a one-hour free parking bonus, and the $10,000 card will carry a two-and-a-half hours free parking.