Harper reassures delegates of commitment to the development of cricket in Georgetown

FORMER Guyana and West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper was returned unopposed as president of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) for another year on Tuesday night. At the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) pavilion on Woolford Avenue, presiding officer Ronald Williams ensured voting by the 37 delegates was held in a transparent manner.

After the conclusion of the voting process, Harper reaffirmed his commitment towards the development of cricket at all levels in Georgetown.

“We will be looking to run-off competitions at all the different levels, which would give youngsters the opportunity to showcase their talents, and to help them to move on to greater heights,” the former West Indies vice-captain pointed out.

He noted that the challenge of grounds’ availability will be top priority for the GCA during the year.

Tuesday’s night AGM and elections was the first since 2014, due to a court injunction against the association.

“Now that the court issues are behind us, we hope … we look forward to the development of cricket in Georgetown. I want to give the junior players the opportunity to develop and reach their full potential,” Harper remarked.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) was the only city club that was not allowed voting rights after their financial contribution for the past three years was not paid to the association.

Neil Barry and Azad Ibrahim were elected first and second vice-presidents respectively. The two were challenged by University of Guyana’s representative Lavern Fraser.

The rest of the executive reads: Deborah McNichol (secretary), Paul Castello (assistant secretary), Denis Wilson (treasurer), Imran Alli (assistant treasurer), Graham Alli (Marketing Manager), Colin Alfred (Public Relations Officer) and Shawn Massiah (Chairman of the Competitions Committee).