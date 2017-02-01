Guyana’s cricket has not suffered despite the off-field predicaments, says Sanasie

SECRETARY of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anand Sanasie says that cricket has not suffered despite the numerous court actions, which are yet to be resolved. The administration of the game locally has been locked in a series of court battles over the years, and not even Cricket West Indies formerly the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) or successive Guyanese governments have mustered the courage to settle the impasse, which would ultimately see the image of the game return to some normalcy.

“As I said almost four years ago cricket has not suffered as a result of all of this. We, the executives, have suffered and we have had our names brandished all over the place,” Sanasie said, after the GCB annual general meeting last Sunday.

He added “On the field of play Guyana’s cricket has been going places. It has been doing well, so we have been insulating the players, the coaches, and everything that is going on in cricket … the cricket competitions have been going on, and so what is transpiring in the boardroom or at the courts we have been dealing with.

“The GCB in the region had some issues, but we are represented in all forms of West Indies cricket, and locally we still continue to have our competitions played … in fact there is more cricket being played now than four/five years ago,” Sanaise concluded.

The cricket impasse all started after they were allegations of illegal elections back in 2011.