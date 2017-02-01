GFF completes 82 transfers during January window

AT the end of the official mid-season transfer period, 82 transfers have been facilitated by the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF). This period ended at midnight on January 31, 2017 and included four international transfers, three of which are from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

Among the international transfers are Pernell Shultz and Kareem Knights being loaned to the Fruta Conquerors Football Club from Caledonia AIA (Trinidad), Domini Garnett also being loaned from Caledonia AIA (Trinidad) to Grove Hi-Tech Football Club and Vurlon Mills loaned from Slingerz Football Club to San Juan Jabloteh (Trinidad).

Fruta Conquerors FC has acquired the most transfers – 14 players.

Meanwhile, Western Tigers FC has gained 9 players, Victoria Kings FC 8 players, Topp XX picked up 7 players while the Guyana Defence Force FC (GDF) and Eagles United FC have enlisted 6 players each

Meanwhile Northern Rangers FC and Den Amstel FC have gained 5 players each, Ann’s Grove United FC 4 players, Buxton United FC, Uitvlugt Warriors FC and Grove Hi-Tech FC – 3 players each and Riddim Squad FC and Botofago FC 2 players each

Netrockers FC, Guyana Police Force FC (GPF), Order and Discipline FC, Milerock FC, and San Juan Jabloteh (Trinidad) have also enlisted one player each.

In accordance with Article 13 Section 1; members are “not to publish any confidential correspondence exchanged with the GFF unless GFF has given its expressed written consent to do so”.

GFF’s Competitions Director, Ian Alves, said the transfer period started off slowly but was hectic during the last week of the transfer window.

The GFF’s pre-season transfer period began on January 1, 2017. The next transfer period is scheduled to commence on June 1, 2017.