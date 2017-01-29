Training hits exciting curve

CAROL Webster, a remigrant Guyanese, is teaming up with the New Guyana School Inc. to deliver a range of lucrative International Certification Professional programmes, to be conducted at the New Guyana School and online.

Webster, a Director of Osquared Consulting, is also authorized training partner of VM Edu, one of the largest global online learning platforms, and an organization that offers certification programmes in Sales and Marketing, as well as in Project Management.

Also on the card, will be some International Certification Programmes on the Basics of Petroleum and Gas Technology, to be facilitated by the University of Trinidad and Tobago, but conducted in Guyana, according to Managing Director of the New Guyana School Inc., Mr. Alfonso De Armas. De Armas made this disclosure a in a recent interview with the Sunday Chronicle. That programme is scheduled to begin on March 28, 2017, he said.

Webster and De Armas, excited about the collaboration and the benefits it will bring to the students, said at Thursday’s launch the public will be briefed on more International Certification and Professional programmes to be offered. Some of the programames identified by Webster were: Project Management Professional Certification (PMP); Professional Booth Camp; the Certified Access Management Professional (CAMP) Certification; as well as Digital Marketing Certification and introduction of a Project Management framework called SCRUM, including the SCRUM Master Professional; the Agile Expert Certification and the Project Owner Certification.

More details on the International Certification Programmes to be facilitated by Ms. Webster will be given to the public at a launch to be held on February 2, 2017, at the Cara Lodge. The launch runs from 17:30 hrs to 19:30 hrs. Interested persons are invited to attend.

Meanwhile, the officials said their pricing is very competitive and all programmes are internationally certified. Tuition will be conducted at the New Guyana School, or alternatively can be done online. “What we are doing is offering flexible packages …to make sure that those persons who have challenges can also benefit from the programmes. They are the same quality and level of certification received internationally. It is just packaged differently to address the needs of the client, Webster said.

Outlining some of the features that go with online access, she pointed to: a range of videos, reinforcing all of the subject areas; flash cards ; simulation exams aps which allow you to do studying wherever you want to, as well as several other online pod casts that will assist the student, among other things.

Touching on the main areas of focus for Osquared Consulting, Webster said: “We optimize operations and by that is meant, we improve processes; we establish Best Practices; we assist the management with improving their capacity through training and we coach them to ensure they get the desired results.”

In this regard, the collaboration with the New Guyana School is really focused on the training aspect of the team’s professional work, she said.

Osquare Consulting has been in operation since November 2006. It was registered in the state of Georgia in the United States of America and has been providing a lot of optimization work, Webster said. These include: Improving processes; making sure companies have documented processes; looking at removing barriers; making sure it is streamlined; making sure that the management and staff have basic training- not only to execute efficiently but also to excel.

Programmes offered range from intense three and five-days intense learning programmes to 10 and 12-weeks CAPM Programme.

The PMP Certification is the leading global Project Management Qualification; the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) is more of the entry level. It prepares persons to get into project Management and be certified. It makes great team leaders and team members. And as they continue to get the experience of managing projects, they are then able to apply for the PMP Certification. It is especially designed to benefit engineers in the IT sector; persons in natural resources; construction people and people who do a lot of events.

Extending a welcome to both university graduates and non-graduates, De Armas observed that very often, even though persons would have graduated from universities and have a lot of knowledge, they don’t necessarily have the skills they need to drive performance in the workplace – be it in the private or public sector.

Emphasizing that progress is skills-driven and not necessarily knowledge- driven, De Armas concluded: “And it is those skills that are so crucial in really transforming Guyana as a whole.” Interested persons can register early.

Contact: Ms. Welch on 225-1807 (New Guyana School) or

carolwebster@osqsuaredconsulting.com or 697-2656 of log on to:

newguyanaschoolinc.com