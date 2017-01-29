Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Don’t throw away those bananas that are turning brown and soft. They’re perfect for making these muffins moist with lots of banana flavor.
Ingredients
1 cup mashed very ripe bananas (2 medium)
½ cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup milk
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 egg
1 ½ cups white whole wheat flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Directions
• 1 Heat oven to 400ºF. Grease bottoms only of 12 regular-size muffin cups with shortening, or place paper baking cup in each muffin cup.
• 2 In large bowl, beat bananas, brown sugar, milk, oil and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt just until flour is moistened. Fold miniature chocolate chips into batter.
• 3 Divide batter evenly among muffin cups; sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon sugar. Bake 13 to 18 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately remove from pan.