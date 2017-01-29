AG wants to discipline Deputy Solicitor-General

— writes Public Service Commission for guidance

ATTORNEY General Basil Williams has asked his permanent secretary to inform the Public Service Commission (PSC) of his Chamber’s intention to take disciplinary action against Deputy Solicitor-General (DSG) Pritima Kissoon.Williams in a statement said his Chamber has also requested from the Commission the procedure for such action.

Minister Williams made the statement shortly after news broke that the DSG had filed a complaint to the PSC, contending that he has taken a non-cooperative approach towards her in his attempt to force her out of office.

According to the Attorney General, Kissoon has not been professional in her conduct and the Government has had enough.

But Kissoon in her complaint to the Commission, described the actions of the Attorney General are “reprehensible, unbearable and malicious.”

She noted that although she has been preparing legal documents for the Attorney General to approve in relation to pending matters, he has continuously withheld his signature.

“In court matters, draft opinions/pleadings are presented to the AG, Mr Basil Williams, for approval, signature, correction or alteration and even though reminded regularly, this is not done or is done so belatedly and at the ninth hour, that I have been embarrassed before the courts or had to resort to my legal acumen to ensure that the State is properly represented,” the Deputy Solicitor- General said in the letter of complaint submitted to the PSC.

REFUSAL

Additionally, she said the Attorney General has instructed his Confidential Secretary Demi Hipplewith and other assistants not to accept any of her documents or correspondence. As such, she has resorted to emailing him and carbon copying to the relevant recipients.

“Kindly be informed, that on numerous occasions the Attorney General requests adjournments for matters and despite the Honourable Courts adjourning matters to accommodate the AG, he has continued not to give instructions or examine documents prepared by me before they are filed or presented to the Court,” Kissoon further contended.

She said the situation hit rock bottom, when on January 19, 2017, the Attorney General “wrongfully and unlawfully” said she and the Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh, conspired to aid Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo in the case of the Attorney General vs Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I can assure you that such utterances in the press are without factual basis and indeed created an action of libel against his victims who were named in the Chronicle,” she said.

In another letter which was also sent to the PSC and the Minister of State Joseph Harmon, the Deputy Solicitor-General told the Attorney General that: “You have sought to besmirch and vilify my character and impeach my integrity, hoping that your harassment of me in the office and now in the public domain by the aforesaid publication will cause me to abandon my office and vacate same.”

Kissoon is now seeking to have approval from the PSC to have her deferred leave from 2016 until a solution is found. Additionally, she is seeking approval to leave Guyana.

GLARING ERRORS

However, the Attorney General, in refuting the claims made by the Deputy Solicitor-General, said in every case involving the Opposition Leader, the PPP and the former Attorney General, glaring errors were made by Ms Kissoon when she was expected to represent the interest of the State.

“In cases where the President, Prime Minister and Attorney General were sued, Ms Kissoon deliberately disobeyed instructions by the Attorney General and Solicitor-General as to attacking the applications on lack of jurisdiction and have caused the matters to be protracted, helping Nandlall to save face,” Minister Williams said.

“All Ms Kissoon is attempting is to cloud the facts of a situation where there are numerous memoranda issued to her for numerous infractions,” he said.