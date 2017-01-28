City Constabulary short of staff

— but will help parking meter patrolling teams

THE parking meter system that has been implemented recently is expected to have an adverse effect on the City Constabulary of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), which has for the longest while been short of staff.

According to Chief Constable Andrew Foo at the most recent statutory meeting, the department is currently short of 138 staff members, but even so, officers will have to be dispatched to the enforcement teams belonging to Smart City Solutions (SCS).

The company had told the Chronicle in a recent interview that their patrolling teams around the city will have to include constabulary officers.

Asked how he believes this will impact his department, Foo told this newspaper:

“It’s very tight, because we are constrained in terms of our numbers. But we have a mandate and once it’s an initiative of the Council, then the constabulary has to work in that area. It now becomes a part of our mandate.”

For the time being though, Foo said the department will have to work with whatever resources it has until additional persons can be recruited.

The Constabulary has responsibility for the prevention and detection of crime in Georgetown and has similar powers and privileges of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

It also has authority to prosecute persons for offences such as assault, disorderly behaviour, urinating in public places, using indecent language, encumbering the pavements and so forth.

The department also provides security for municipal markets, day-care centres, koker pumps and City Hall buildings, among others. Providing security alone takes up much of the department’s resources, Foo had once told the Chronicle.

The Enforcement Unit, which deals with itinerant vending and other breaches of the laws, is also very small and short of its full complement of staff.