Ex-cops among trio remanded on gun, ammo charges

THREE men who were recently arrested in connection with the discovery of guns and ammunition during a police raid at a John Street, Campbellville home, were remanded to prison on Thursday by City Magistrate Faith McGusty. Teon Alleyne, 30 of Long Creek, Soesdyke, Linden Highway; ex-cop Andrew Pollydore, 29 of Lamaha Place and 35-year-old former policeman, Lloyd Roberts, of North Ruimveldt, denied the four joint charges, which include two counts of illegal possession of ammunition and two counts of illegal possession of firearms.

The court heard that on January 22, 2017 at John Street, Campbellville, the men, who are all miners, had an AK 47 rifle in their possession, while not being the holders of a firearm licence. It is alleged that they also had 7 .68×39 rounds of ammunition.

It is further alleged that the men had a 9mm Glock pistol in their possession along with 20 live matching rounds of ammunition.

Roberts was represented by prominent Attorney, Nigel Hughes, who informed the court that his client does not reside at the premises, which the police raided.

The Attorney further explained that Roberts was called at the Campbellville home to pick up a document, but was arrested by the police when he arrived at the home.

“Shortly after Roberts arrived at the premises the police raided the house and my client was found in the sitting room,” Hughes pointed out.

The lawyer claimed that his client was living in fear since he and his family received death threats from competitors in the gold industry.

However Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman strongly opposed to Roberts being released on bail since it was revealed during investigation that he is a tenant at the said apartment building where the raid was excuted.

The Prosecutor further informed the court that when police raided the apartment, Roberts blurted out, “I’m responsible for everything…I is rent the house.”

Prosecutor Blackman also objected to bail for the other accused. They were remanded to prison until February 14, 2017.

Police had noted that ranks acted on information received on January 22, and swoopped down on the accused at about 18:00 hrs.

A search was carried out and ranks found an AK47 Rifle, a 9MM Pistol three magazines and eighty live rounds and several cellular phones.

Andrew Pollydore, a former Guyana Police Force (GPF) rank and Teon Alleyne were jointly charged before a City Magistrate in 2014 with carjacking. Pollydore was also charged in 2013 with receiving stolen property.

Ex-policeman Lloyd Roberts was freed in 2010 by a City Magistrate for the murders of Romeo De Agrella and son Clint De Agrella, who died in March, 2007 at Iron Punt, North West District from multiple gunshot wounds.