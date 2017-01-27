Attorney General’s Chambers recruits Nigerian legal expert

The Parliamentary Drafting Division of the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs has been strengthened with the appointment of Justice Abdullahi Zuru as a Consultant .

According to a release, Justice Abdullahi Zuru , who is a national of Nigeria , holds a number of qualifications , academically and as a profession in the law field.

Justice Zara experience includes working at the CARICOM Secretariat as a consultant in the Legislative Drafting and Law Revision unit and he also operated as a consultant to CARICOM member states.

He has also corrected errors and omissions made in the 2010 revised Laws of Guyana he has supervised the revision of the laws of Grenada done by LexisNexis. He also undertook the revision of the Laws of Belize which are being published by the Regional Law Revision Centre, Anguilla.

Justice Zuru has also prepared a preliminary law revision format for the Commonwealth of Dominica, pending the permission from the Commonwealth Secretariat to commence the revision exercise in that State. He has revised the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda up to 2015.

In addition to his regular scheduled Law Revision duties, he participates in facilitating and providing the Legislative Drafting needs of the CARICOM Member States, as well as providing manpower training to the personnel of the Member States in Legislative Drafting and Law Revision.

The release stated that Justice Zuru received both his Secondary and University education then graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. LL.B (Hons) in Nigeria and in 1978, he was called to the Nigerian Bar and enrolled as a Barrister and Advocate of the African country.

A year later he served in the Nigerian Compulsory National Youth Service Corps, a quasi-compulsory military service for any Nigerian graduate.

In 1981, Justice Zuru proceeded to the University of Ottawa and obtained a Diploma in Legislative Drafting in 1982 and a year later , he obtained a Master’s Degree in Legislation (LL.M) from the same University and was admitted to the Canadian Bar.

According to the release , among some of the major assignments he undertook, in addition to his regular schedule of duties in these positions, include his participation in the six months National Law Reform Exercise to remove all pre 1900 English Statutes from the Nigerian Statute Books.

In addition to his regular scheduled duties, he participated as a member of the Govern-ship Election Tribunal in Benue State, Nigeria. Justice Zuru also served in the Nigerian and Niger Boundary Dispute Commission, as the Chairperson of the State’s Housing Loans Committee and as a Director of the Arewa Hotels Board of Directors, the Government’s own Hotels outfit.

Following years of professional work in Nigeria, in 1998, the Government of Zanzibar, Tanzania recruited him as its pioneer Chairman of the Law Reform Commission.

Justice Zuru, in the year 2002, moved to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Uganda to assist the Government of Uganda to fight Corruption and to participate in the activities of the Uganda Law Reform Commission. Among the laws reformed during his stay in Uganda, were the Uganda Family Laws.

In 2005, Justice Zulu moved to Fiji under the CFTC Program as Consultant and Law Revision Commissioner in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Suva. Then he was also called to the Fiji Bar in 2006.