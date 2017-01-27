1 dead, another injured in Warlock shooting

Andrew Lawrence Fraser known as “Zeggy” was last evening gunned down in the East Ruimveldt community of Warlock, while Junior Abrams was injured during the incident. According to eyewitnesses, about 20:00 hrs, a tinted silver 212 car and a Toyota Allion stopped at a food stand in Genip Lane, Warlock, where two men exited the cars and opened fire on Fraser, 30, and Abrams.

After the two men were hit, the shooters then made good their escape.

Police arrived not too long after and took the injured Abrams away, but Fraser was reportedly left on the scene since it was dark and he could not be seen.

A man who found Fraser said he had a gunshot wound to his jaw. Reports suggest that Fraser was hit five times. Abrams was said to have been hit three times about his body.

The two were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Fraser, of 565 East Ruimveldt, was pronounced dead.

His weeping mother Jean Adams, told reporters that her son had moments before his death, informed her that he was heading out to get something to eat.

She said moments after she heard several shots but was not sure if they were gunshots. Moments later, her other son came to her with the sad news that “Zeggy” had been shot.

She said that her son, who is a clothes vendor in the Arcade, was scheduled to leave the country on Saturday.

The woman described her son as a hard-working individual, who she said did not have issues with anyone. She added that he would often tell her about purchasing a car and building a house in the near future.

The eyewitness who spoke to this publication said that he found the incident to be a strange one, since two of his friends in the area reported to him that they saw two vehicles blocking the entrances to the street during the time of the shooting.

When Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene of the shooting last evening, police had already cordoned off the area.