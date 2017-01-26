Parents shut down Patentia Secondary School

…over bat, ant infestation

Parents, teachers and students have taken the streets, protesting bat and ant infestation at the Patentia Secondary School, West Bank Demerara.

Students stood outside of the school, holding up placards, calling for the situation to be addressed by the Ministry of Education with some amount of urgency.

President of the Parent, Teacher Association (PTA), Colin Williams said the issue has been prevailing for some time now.

Guyana Chronicle reporter Tamica Garnett is at the scene and is reporting that the teachers are next door at the Patentia Primary school for a meeting with the Regional Education Officer.

Guyana Chronicle will provide more details as it becomes available.