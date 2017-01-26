‘No death squads, no extra-judicial killings’ under APNU+AFC – Nagamootoo tells police confab

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has proudly stated that since the coalition government assumed office, there have not been any death squads or extra-judicial killings.

Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of President, made the remarks during his feature address at the opening of Police Officers’ Conference on Thursday.

“Since the assumption to office of our Government, we can proudly proclaim that Guyana has no death squads, no extra-judicial killings, and no electronic support architecture for the criminal enterprise and no agreement with the narco-syndicate to be an auxiliary of the national security apparatus,” Nagamootoo said.

He further noted, “It seems not so long ago that we experienced the gruesome episodes of torture, executions and use of excessive force, which had impugned the professionalism of the Guyana Police Force.”

According to him, fatal shooting by the police fell from 17 cases in 2008 and 13 in 2013, to only three such cases last year. Nagamootoo said that statistics show that in the last 20 months, when compared with the corresponding period, percentage-wise, the incidence of crime has fallen.

He said the facts are supported by compelling statistics, which show that the Guyana Police Force lessened the incidence of crime and that police ranks responded positively by apprehending suspects, putting them on trial, and playing useful prosecutorial role in seeing that justice is done.

“You have sent a strong message that you would deal condignly with law-breakers and that our system of justice ensures that those who do the crime, they would do the time!” the acting President said.