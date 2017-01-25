‘WW’ series commences

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it has commenced registering vehicles in the “WW” series.

In a statement, the authority indicated that the previous “VV” motor vehicle registration series officially came to an end on Friday, January 20, 2017.

The new “WW” series will affect privately registered vehicles such as buses, trailers and Goods Vehicles, including vans and trucks.

The Motor Vehicle Registration Series elapses after nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine (9,999) vehicles have been registered by the Licence Revenue Office under that series.

The GRA is also advising motor vehicle owners that their motor vehicle licences expire on the Registration anniversary of the vehicle.

Vehicle licences are now being sold; however, vehicles which had updates made to their registration, for example, transfer of ownership, change of colour, change of intended use, etc., must be physically examined by the Licence Revenue Office of the GRA.

All registrations and changes of motor vehicle registrations are being done at GRA headquarters, 200-201 Camp Street, South Cummingsburg, while vehicles will be examined at the Smyth Street office, or any GRA Regional Branch Office. Persons who require additional information can call our tax hotline number 227-6060, extensions 1201-1204.