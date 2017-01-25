LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Usain Bolt stripped of relay gold medal from 2008 Olympics in doping case of teammate Nesta Carter.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4×100-meter relay team.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified,” and “the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned,” the IOC says.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added soon.