No bail for man who doused woman with acid

THIRTY-four-year-old Alfred De Jonge, who allegedly doused the mother of his two sons with a corrosive liquid last week was on Tuesday charged when he appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plea to a charge of attempt to commit murder. The information was sworn to by Woman Police Constable 23276 Aileen Black of Central Police station and the particulars of the offence stated, that the defendant on Thursday 19th January last at New Street, New Amsterdam, with intent to commit murder, caused grievous bodily harm upon Shondel Williamson.

In response to the Court, the defendant who displayed a bandaged head and arm said he hails from Linden, but was unable to provide additional specific information with respect to his address. De Jonge said too that he is a single father of three, and owns a car wash business. The unrepresented defendant told the court that he was previously convicted on a charge of larceny and other minor offences.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal, Leon Robertson, prosecuting, objected to pretrial liberty on the grounds of the serious nature and gravity of the offence. The virtual complainant, he said, remains a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Hospital. The Prosecutor also brought to the Court’s attention, that by the defendant’s own admission he has no fixed place of abode. Consequently, De Jonge was remanded to prison and is expected to appear at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court for hearing on February 20.