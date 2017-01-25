BREAKING NEWS: Bandits strike at newly opened supermarket in South

Bandits this morning attacked a cashier and the owner of ‘Convenience Supermarket’ located on Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, two men entered the supermarket at approximately 9:35h on Wednesday and pretended to be customers before attacking the cashier and beating on the owner.

They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. This newspaper understands that a police patrol responded in less than five minutes and efforts are underway to review surveillance footage from the store.

The supermarket opened its doors less than a month ago.