Three held in city raid -AK-47, 9mm, ammo seized

THREE men are now in police custody after they were found in a two-storey house in John Street, Campbellville,Georgetown, with an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol and almost 80 live rounds of ammunition on Sunday evening. The apprehension of the three men was confirmed by ‘A’ Division Commander, Clifton Hicken, who said that the sweep was made at the Lot 81 John Street house, after intelligence-led information was received at ‘A’Division Headquarters, Brickdam.

The Police operation, which was launched just around 6:00pm, lasted for more than two hours in the relatively quiet street. It was led by Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus. Commander Hicken revealed that when officers swept down at the location with sniffer dogs, the three men were in the house.

He said that after searching both flats of the building, the garage and the yard, police found an AK-47 assault rifle with two magazines and 60 live rounds; a 9mm pistol with one magazine and 18 live rounds; a quantity of cellphones; and two heavily-tinted Toyota vehicles, all of which were taken into the custody of the police.

The men were handcuffed and escorted out of the house into a waiting police van, which delivered them to the Kitty Police Station. They are believed to be in their 20s and 30s, and were confirmed by Brutus to have had brushes with the law for serious offences, including possession of illegal firearms. Unconfirmed reports suggest that two of the three men might be ex-cops, while the other is a former “phantom” squad member.

Meanwhile, a source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told this newspaper that the owner of the house is a UK-based resident and the house was rented through a local real estate firm to what was believed to have been a couple for $150,000 a month. Another report suggests that the movements of the men, who were the only ones frequenting the building, became suspicious and may have led to the police raid.

