President Trump and U.S.-Caribbean Relations

IT’S official—Donald Trump is now officially the American president. As the president of the most politically, economically and militarily powerful country in the world, he is the most influential leader on the planet. It is for that reason that all countries should be concerned about who holds that office, for the policies that emanate from America have consequences beyond its borders. For us in the Caribbean, this truth is especially significant. We sit in the proverbial backyard of this great power and have for more than two centuries lived that reality.The new American President is by American standards an unknown quantity—he has never served in any elected position at any level of government , nor has he been a political activist. As a celebrity businessman, he is quintessentially American, but he is the first of his type to assume the presidency. That’s why his rise to power has surprised most Americans and, perhaps, the rest of the world.

Many explanations have been advanced for this break with tradition, but at the end of the day, America and the world must come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is the president. He defeated Hillary Clinton, one of the best-known establishment politicians in America. Although she garnered more popular votes, thanks to the unique Electoral College, Trump emerged the victor. While many pundits and politicians have called for the abolishment of that system, the truth is that it would take a lot of courage on the part of the political establishment to make that change.

So, what does Mr Trump’s elevation to the presidency hold for the Caribbean? At first glance, one may be tempted to say that not much will change for the Region. Except for a few comments about Cuba, the very vocal president has not tweeted or said much about the Caribbean. Understandably, much of his attention has been on Europe, the Middle East, China and Russia. But given our geographical location, it would be a mistake to believe that our Region would be off America’s radar. The truth of the matter is that despite the obvious power of the presidency in shaping U.S. foreign policy, the general contours of that policy outlive presidents.

The U.S. embargo on Cuba is a perfect example of that thesis. Donald Trump is the 11th president since its enactment. President Obama’s historic changes aside, the general policy has remained intact. The incoming president has threatened to roll back those changes and he may well do so. The Republican control of Congress provides the perfect context for such a move. Should he decide to go that route, it would be a serious blow to Cuba, which has in recent decades felt the burden of the embargo.

For us in Guyana, our oil-find brings us squarely into focus. The USA has historically shown keen interest in any country that has that economic resource. The company that has been exploring for our oil is American-owned and the incoming U.S. Secretary of State is a former executive of that company—the connection is obvious. As a small country, eager to grasp the opportunity for development that oil promises, we cannot escape the web of American hemispheric interests.

In the final analysis, as our largest trading partner and our powerful neighbour, America matters to us. President Obama visited our Region and showed an interest in improving relations and increasing much- needed developmental aid. We hope that the incoming president maintains that policy and even improves it.