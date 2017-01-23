Man killed in ice plant explosion

A 48- YEAR-OLD refrigeration technician died on Sunday following an explosion at the B.M Enterprise Inc ice plant at the Guyana Fisheries Wharf at Houston on the East Bank of Demerara.Dead is Carlton Meghan,a father of three of 21st Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD. Reports are that shortly after 1100hrs on Sunday, the heavy-set man was working along with another man at the time when an electrical problem resulted in an explosion. Persons at the scene told the Guyana Chronicle that Meghan was standing in front of a compressor and as he operated on the heavy-duty apparatus, it exploded in his face. He was flung from the top of the two- flat, zinc –covered, steel structure where the machines are housed. The man landed on the wharf below. He died on the spot while the other man sustained minor injuries.

Investigators at the scene noted that the man sustained cuts to his face as well as a deep wound to his neck. At the scene on Sunday, workers in the area flocked the wharf as police gathered information from persons there. The man’s body was covered under a tarpaulin and arrangements were being made to have it removed by a funeral parlour.

The man’s relatives expressed shock at his sudden demise. A step-son told this publication that he was working at another industrial plant in the area when he heard a loud explosion; he immediately ran to the scene. “ I work right over there and around eleven something I hear this loud explosion and I run over to see and I see he lay down there “, the teary-eyed man recounted.

One of the man’s nephews told this newspaper that Meghan operates on heavy-duty ice plants. He said that the man was friendly and kind and was always prepared to assist others whenever he could. BM Enterprise officials could not be reached for a comment. Police are investigating the incident.