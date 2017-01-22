Steering committee to oversee IDB-funded justice system project

CABINET has granted its approval for the establishment of a steering committee for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded support for the criminal justice system project.Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, said that the project will focus on the high concentration of prison populations in Guyana with the aim of reducing the proportion of inmates who are pre-trial detainees and increasing the use of alternative sentencing in the country.

Trotman, at a post Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, told reporters that the committee will “provide oversight and strategic directions and recommendations and ensure the coordination of programme activities with those of the various government offices that will be affected by its implementation.”

The steering committee will comprise representatives from the Ministries of Legal Affairs, Public Security, Social Protection and Finance, along with the Supreme Court of Judicature and Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions. (GINA)