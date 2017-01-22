Rivers View residents fear ancestral lands will be taken away

RESIDENTS of Rivers View in Region 10, (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), continue to seek answers as to why their community’s map has been redrawn to include a demarcation line and not the inhabited section.Their anxiety has increased ten-fold, after learning that the map may have been redrawn to sell the land to a private investor who has plans to build a hotel there.

In 2015, the residents were provided with a new map by former Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Ms Pauline Sukhai.

According to former Toshao, Mr Elvis Williams, it was the said minister who, without merit and logical explanation, approved the drawing of the demarcation line on the community’s map.

The line at reference has somehow managed to exclude the 15-mile, 7000-foot span of land at the front of the Essequibo River that occupies all of the homes, farms, government offices and other important buildings.

The original map of Rivers View, residents say, spanned from the Makouria Creek to the Badawarin Creek; they further claim that they have leases for the lands they occupy, which permits them to farm as well.

Now the approximately 1500 residents say they not only feel like a flock of sheep without a shepherd, but are also afraid that any minute their lands may be taken away from them.

They are also worried that their homes and farms that they took years to build and develop may be demolished. Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton also owns a homestead in the excluded zone.

ANCESTRAL AND CULTURAL

Deputy Toshao of Rivers View, Ms Trisha Williams, told the Guyana Chronicle that the residents view the lands as ancestral and cultural, and had many years ago applied for their leases, which they were granted.

However, because many residents failed to renew their leases and to pay the fees, she believes that the former administration used this negligence to redraw the map and to sell the land to a private developer. “Apparently, some developer was supposed to buy the land; and that is why they excluded the entire front part, because they would have realised that although the residents hold leases for the lands, they were not making payments up to date,” Williams said.

She said that currently, the occupied section of Rivers View is now designated an unnamed Amerindian Titled Community, or a reservation.

The uninhabited segment, on the other hand, which is now deemed Rivers View, is basically forest where the residents do logging.

Williams said that by the time the revised map was shown to the residents, it was too late for them to do anything.

“What we would have been made aware of,” she said, “was that the legal part had already been finalised; and we would have had to send back a request saying that we are asking for an extension on the present title that they handed over, to claim back the part that was excluded.”

Since then, Williams said, Rivers View residents have been engaging the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on the matter, so that the Regional Chairman can make representation to the government on their behalf.

BROUGHT TO THE FORE

During a visit to the community last Thursday by a team of regional officials, including Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira and Regional Chairman Renis Morian, the issue was brought to the fore. After hearing them out, Morian promised the residents that he will continue to fight the case until the line is removed from the map. He also promised to engage Minister of State, Mr Joseph Harmon and Chief Executive Officer of Lands and Survey, Mr Trevor Benn, on the issue earliest.

Morian stressed that the lands are ancestral and cultural, and as such should have never been taken away from the people.

The residents expressed fear that one day, their entire lives can be upturned, and are hoping that the situation is clarified earliest.