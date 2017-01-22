4 minutes 4 change – A safe and suitable environment

TO BUILD a safe and suitable environment for our children to strive and grow, we as parents must first get our priorities straight: and our children are our first priority. Children are entitled to a loving caring family, a clean and safe living environment and a childhood. Childhood is the most important part of our existence. A major part of who we are today as adults, was shaped through our childhood experiences: the challenges we faced during our childhood and the valuable nurturing we received from people who cared.

The people who are meant to provide this ‘childhood’ are the parents. They are responsible for bringing their children into the World and should do their very best to provide for them in an adequate way. But some parents fail miserably at parenting and refuse to seek help or accept it when it is offered; subsequently their children may end up in state care.

But where does this leave the child? The child who needs to strive and grow within the security of a family? The child who needs love, care and attention? The child who needs positive childhood experiences? How does being in care affect his/her development?

It is stated that ‘For every 3 months that a young child stays in care, their development is delayed by one month’. Presently there are hundreds of children living in care who are being denied a proper childhood.

Institutional care can be a life saver for children in need or those from difficult circumstances: indeed some children strive better in state care away from uncaring, dysfunctional or abusive parents. Nevertheless it is always a sad state of affairs when children are left to grow up in institutional care. For them the normality of family life or the consistency of having one-to-one love and attention from parents or carers is non-existent.

Children need to be supported at every stage of their development by adults who understand and care for them. This is particularly important during their adolescent years. But so many children in care have no link with their families and no support from family members. They are left totally at the discretion of the state who are responsible for formulating a ‘permanency plan’ in the best interest of every child (or adolescent) in care.

For children who have no family connections or the possibility of being reunited with parents or family, there are only two main beneficial options: long-term foster care or adoption. So if YOU are thinking about Adoption or Fostering a child or even just volunteering to help with children in care, call the Childcare and Protection Agency on 227 4082 and talk to a CPA Officer.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can ring the CPA hotline 227 0979 or email chilcaregy@gmail.com

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection