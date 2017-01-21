US Ambassador remains in Guyana

UNITED States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway was appointed by the US Senate and will remain in Guyana until the end of his term.

Reports in the international media on Friday noted that shortly after President elect Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States, the new administration fired as many as 80 ambassadors from countries, agencies with no concrete replacement envoys lined up.

President Trump had demanded that every Ambassador in countries all over the world, who were appointed by former President Barack Obama, leave their offices by midday on January 20, 2017 and with no grace period, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

On Saturday, officials of the US Embassy in Georgetown told the Guyana Chronicle that it is the politically appointed diplomats who have been recalled. These include the Ambassadors serving in London, Paris and Beijing.

“Ambassador Holloway is here [in Georgetown], the new President will place the new Ambassadors in those countries who were appointed by the former President,” an official at the US Embassy told this newspaper.

It was noted that Ambassador Holloway was appointed to his post by the US Senate and not by Former President Barack Obama. Holloway was sworn in as Ambassador to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on September 18, 2015.

He arrived in Guyana on September 24, 2015 after having been confirmed by the US Senate the month before.