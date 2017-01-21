President mourns death of Lt.Col. Claude Bowen

President David Granger on Friday expressed condolences on the passing of retired Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Claude Vibart Bowen, MEM.Lt. Col. Bowen, was commissioned as an Officer in the British Guiana Volunteer Force. On the eve of Guyana’s attainment of Independence in May 1966, he enlisted and was commissioned as an officer in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
During his military career, Lt. Col. Bowen held many appointments, including Deputy Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia and Adjutant General of the Guyana Defence Force. He served in the Force for 21 years and was the recipient of the Military Efficiency Medal (MEM).
Lt. Col. Bowen passed away on January 18, 2017.
“President Granger extends sincere condolences to the wife, Ms. Aileen Bowen, children and relatives of the late Lt. Col. Bowen,” on behalf of his government, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said on Friday.

  • 19CAGriffith48

    Lt. Col Claude V. Bowen was a founding member and officer of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) !
    As a former member of the British Guiana Volunteer Force (BGVF) and prior to transitioning into the GDF, on May 22,1966, 4 days prior to the Nation Independence Day , he carried Her Majesty’s (ER II) Colors that laid up the colors of the BCVF.
    May he rest in Peace .

    The then Capt. Claude V.Bowen is seen in the foreground during the May 22,1966 ceremony at St.George’s Cathedral in Georgetown. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f63d2abe3315a5fe3a0f5e4d04a2647007aaf291687bb2850011570ade20380c.jpg