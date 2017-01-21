President David Granger on Friday expressed condolences on the passing of retired Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Claude Vibart Bowen, MEM.Lt. Col. Bowen, was commissioned as an Officer in the British Guiana Volunteer Force. On the eve of Guyana’s attainment of Independence in May 1966, he enlisted and was commissioned as an officer in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
During his military career, Lt. Col. Bowen held many appointments, including Deputy Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia and Adjutant General of the Guyana Defence Force. He served in the Force for 21 years and was the recipient of the Military Efficiency Medal (MEM).
Lt. Col. Bowen passed away on January 18, 2017.
“President Granger extends sincere condolences to the wife, Ms. Aileen Bowen, children and relatives of the late Lt. Col. Bowen,” on behalf of his government, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said on Friday.
President mourns death of Lt.Col. Claude Bowen
