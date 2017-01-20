Cabinet taking note of Chancellor’s actions-Trotman

CABINET is likely to discuss the concerns over recent court actions by outgoing Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh, at its next meeting, although it will not comment adversely or positively on happenings within the judiciary, Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman has said.

Over the past month, concerns have been raised via the media about the Chancellor’s retirement and his move to hear political matters before demitting office. Justice Singh, who is the substantive Chief Justice, on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the decision of the High Court last year to free Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo of a racial incitement charge.

Additionally, Justice Singh on the same day refused to allow an out-of-time appeal against a $446M judgment that was granted in favour of Dipcon Engineering Services Limited against the Government of Guyana. Dipcon had taken the government to court since 2009.

The court later awarded US$665,032.17(G$133M) together with US$1,563,368 (G$313M). The government has to pay interest on both sums. It also has to pay six percent interest per annum from 2009 when the judgment was filed, to October 2015 and interest of four percent until the sum is fully paid.

Meanwhile, the acting Chancellor is also set to rule on the appeal made against a decision by former Chief Justice, Ian Chang, to scrap the presidential term limits on February 15, while he would be on pre-retirement leave.

But even as Cabinet has noted the media reports on the matter, Trotman told reporters on Thursday during a post-cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency, that it is not the position of the government to comment on matters of the judiciary.

“But I dare say that this matter will obtain cabinet attention on the next occasion, but the executive does not comment adversely or positively on happenings within the judiciary, but we take note of course. We have taken note and I believe it will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting,” he said.

Some experienced lawyers have said that the government has options at its disposal to prevent the acting Chancellor from hearing political cases and noted that President David Granger can revoke his acting appointment as Chancellor before he proceeds on pre-retirement leave at the end of this month.

Guyana Chronicle reported that Justice Singh will celebrate his 65th birthday on February23. A prominent attorney told this newspaper under the condition of anonymity that Justice Singh may be politically motivated to take on new cases during the time he should be on pre-retirement leave.

“It must be ensured that the Chancellor does not take on any new cases, especially political cases. It is expected that he would want to start cases and then say he can’t go on leave, as he will have to conclude the cases,” the attorney told Guyana Chronicle.