Windies U-19 squad upbeat ahead of Regional Super50

… Five members from ICC World Cup-winning squad included

A 14-MEMBER West Indies Under-19 squad is to participate in the upcoming Regional Super50 Tournament that begins next week.The squad includes five players – all-rounders Shamar Springer and Keemo Paul; middle-order batsman Kirstan Kallicharan; wicketkeeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart; and left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy – who were members of the team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh last year.

Their participation in the Super50 tournament will form part of the squad’s preparation for the ICC Under-19 World Cup, to be played in New Zealand next year.

However, Springer, Paul and McCoy will not be eligible for that tournament, but have been selected as part of their continued development and monitoring.

“We have a really fantastic group of players selected for this tournament and we believe they will do very well. We had a camp in Grenada before Christmas, which went really well.

“We will have another camp here in Antigua in the build-up to this event, which should get us in the right frame of mind as we play against older and more experienced opposition,” said head coach Graeme West, while outlining details behind the team’s preparations.

“On the team, we have included three ‘overaged’ players – Springer, Paul and McCoy – to add a bit of strength, especially to the seam bowling department. They are three quality

bowlers, and they can bat as well, and we believe will serve West Indies cricket very well in the future.”

The West Indies Under-19s will play in Zone A which is based in Antigua. They will play against defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Kent Spitfire and host team Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The full squad reads: Te-Shawn Alleyne, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Bishop, Shian Brathwaite, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mikyle Louis, Obed McCoy, Matthew Patrick, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Javier Spencer, Shamar Springer, Emmanuel Stewart and Bhaskar Yadram.