Nandlall double standards

Dear Editor

MR Anil Nandlall is failing miserably at his intention of landing a major role in a comedy. His most recent attack on the battery of lawyers hired as Special Prosecutors for the cases involving the Sparendaam Housing Project, is lawless. This legal brain, who has assumed the position of parrot for the opposition, purports to be the sole authority on these matters.

Nandlall mentions that the exercise is one of “witch hunting” and “money for the boys.” These are no boys, they are all respectable attorneys — a status which has not visited him.

How was it lawful then to hire Attorney Sanjiv Datadin to prosecute the Mark Benschop treason case? Where was the DPP then? This is the same case in which Philip Bynoe was carefully hidden away, then pardoned and set free. Is it that Mr Nandlall just suffered an attack of convenient amnesia?

A few more cases: who were the attorneys chosen to represent the State in the Linden Enquiry?

What about Manooj Narayan and Sase Gunraj, who worked in Mr Nandlall’s chambers and who were contracted for many of the civil cases for the State?

Question: if the DPP is one of the beneficiaries of part of the largesse that is Pradoville Two, how could this official be responsible for setting the prosecution team?

In essence, the former Attorney General would be selecting the panel of lawyers. Then it would have been “More money for the same boys.”

In closing, has the new Pontiff in town returned the law books which are the property of the State?

“Foul whisp’ rings are abroad; unnatural deeds

Do breed unnatural troubles; infected minds

To their deaf pillows will discharge their secrets.” (Shakespeare)

Pardon me, Mr. Nandlall, but your slip is showing. We know your secrets.

Regards

F. Chataram