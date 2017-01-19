Kanden takes over from Bacchus as president of ACCCC

… Walter replaced as secretary

LLOYD Kanden edged past Imtiaz Bacchus to be elected president of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC), when that entity held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections last Tuesday at the Albion Community Centre’s Main Hall.Kanden, a pastor by profession, is no stranger to the position as he had served for fourteen consecutive years from 2002 to 2015 at the helm of the club.

In 2016, Kanden opted not to seek re-election and was replaced by Bacchus who had also served for a number of years as his vice-president.

Bacchus, a former Senior Factory Laboratory Technician at Guysuco Albion Estate and Grievance Officer attached to NAACIE was elected unopposed as vice-president replacing Romeo Singh, while schoolteacher Mathew Hardyal, replaced the experienced Vemen Walter as the club’s new secretary.

Vemen Walter, a former Berbice and Guyana Youth Manager and current Human Resources Manager of Guysuco’s Albion Estate did not seek re-election as secretary but was elected as the club’s new assistant secretary/treasurer, taking over from Josiah Dhanai.

Singh is the club’s new treasurer replacing David Latchaya, while former West Indies opening batsman Sewnarine Chattergoon, Totaram Harricharran and Pooran Mangal will serve as committee members.

The new executive will be meeting shortly to name the club’s captains, vice-captains and managers of the respective teams, together with the club’s sub-committees for 2017.