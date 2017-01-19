Building relationships

Dear Editor,

AS the journey of our township continues, I am reminded of a familiar statement: “Relationships are as good as the persons in them.” If there is a bad marital relationship, then it’s a reflection of the persons in the marriage. Always remember, one can only do what he knows. For this reason, as the saying goes, “if you know better, then do better.”In a few months it will be one year since Bartica was inaugurated as a town. The lessons learnt are valuable, the opportunities gained are remarkable, while the progress made is evident. However, in the words of our international designer, Dr Sonia Noel, “There is more beyond the runway”- A desire, hope, faith and passion for better, stronger relationships.

In my New Year message to our staff, councillors, regional officials and well-wishers, I could not have over emphasised the importance of relationships in achieving our goals in making Bartica a model town.

No one individual or group can achieve our objectives unilaterally. The business community, religious organisations, schools, institutions and non-governmental organisations must define their roles as we progress as a town.

The occasional character assassination, politicking and unfounded accusations must be denounced by all. While I must agree that it’s a reflection of democracy (freedom of expression), one must also agree that democracy is best admired when it’s clothed with responsible behaviour.

Egos, personalities and self-interest must take a back seat to “Service, Success and Succession.”

Further, the roles and responsibilities of the Regional Democratic Council and the Mayor & Town Council must also be clearly defined. This relationship, I believe, is the motor to all other relationships.

In the end, we the leaders must understand that everything rises and falls on leadership. We the leaders will be remembered for either building history or destroying same. As mayor, I am committed to building history. I am committed to creating a legacy of strong relationships, relationships which are built on the pillars of democracy — that is, inclusive consultation and participation. After all, a relationship is as good as the persons in it.

Regards

Gifford Marshall

Mayor of Bartica