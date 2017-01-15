Miner killed in Kumaka, one suspect held

A MAN is in police custody after stabbing a fellow miner on Sunday at Kumaka, in the North West District.Dead is 38-year-old Robert Perreira, called “Bobby”, of the said Kumaka.

Commander of ‘F’ Division, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram told Guyana Chronicle that quick action by police resulted in the apprehension of a suspect around 02:00hrs on Sunday.

He said that from all accounts, the two men, both miners, were at a shop when an argument ensued.

Perreira reportedly decided to leave the shop and head for his living quarters, but was followed and attacked by the perpetrator who stabbed him in the upper right thigh.

The injured miner was then assisted by persons in the area to the nearby Kumaka Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention.

The police are reportedly seeking a second suspect in relation to the murder.

The Guyana Police Force has noted that in the last year, there has been a six per cent reduction in murder, with a 64 per cent clear-up rate.