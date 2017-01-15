Digital Wealth Summit in February

THE Masterclass Institute will be hosting Guyana’s first ever Digital Wealth Summit on February 4th, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston Georgetown.Founder of the institute, Dr. Rosh Khan, and his team will be showing attendees how to use basic technology (i.e., phones, laptops, Internet) to create entirely new online revenue streams and how to increase revenues for existing businesses.

According to a release, one of the event’s key highlights will be a presentation on how entrepreneurs (or aspiring entrepreneurs) can make a million dollars (GYD) in a single day.

“Added to that, digital marketers from around the world will be teaching the attendees how to make money online – including the World’s #1 Internet Marketer, Chris Farrell.

“With technology rapidly evolving, it is absolutely vital that more Guyanese understand all the elements to creating digital profits by tapping into the global demand for virtual service. Hence, the purpose of this Summit,” the release said.

The event is a ticketed one and seats will be limited, as complimentary tickets are available. In order to secure a ticket, interested persons can visit www.masterclassinstitute.online/ticket or www.roshkhan.com/ticket.

Dr Rosh Khan has worked in digital media for the last five years, working with global companies such as Starbucks, Armani Exchange, FORD Motor Company, and other Fortune 500s.

He has also served local clients that include News Rooms, Bounty Supermarkets,the Parliament of Guyana, IPED, Ansa McAL, Southland International, and the Ministry of Business.