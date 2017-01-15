Burglars ransack West Berbice Mandir

–Dharmic Sabha declares ‘zero tolerance’

THIEVES struck West Coast Berbice on Saturday evening, breaking into a Mandir at Number Three Village, ransacking the place and carting off a number of items used for religious purposes.According to a statement posted on Facebook by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, a number of Hindu deities were damaged, and several items such as the Mandir’s sound system and microphones were stolen during the break-in.

“The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha condemns the terrible destructive acts, larceny and break and entry which took place at the No. 3 Vishnu Mandir, West Berbice,” the religious organisation said, adding:

“It is our hope that those who committed this violation of this Mandir be dealt with by the law.”

The Sabha further said that it is deeply disturbed by these acts of lawlessness and vandalism which continue to plague communities countrywide.

“As such, we urge the Hindu community to assist this Mandir to regain its beauty and sanctity, and that there must be zero tolerance for these heinous acts,” the Sabha concluded.