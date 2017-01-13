Bosai, BCGI in pact for one-off bauxite shipment

THE Ministry of Natural Resources said it has assisted in successfully brokering a one-off agreement between Chinese-owned bauxite company Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc and Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) and hails the efforts of the companies in recognising the value of the manifold benefits and synergies that can emerge from cooperation and sharing of facilities.This agreement, brokered over the past few days, will allow Bosai Minerals Inc to utilise – for one shipment only – the services of the transhipment station located at the mouth of the Berbice River and which is operated by Oldendorff Carrier – a sub-contractor of BCGI, the ministry said in a release.

Because of the agreement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc will be able to dispatch a 24-tonne shipment of bauxite to China. The vessel ‘Hua An Sheng’, into which the bauxite will be loaded, was expected in port New Amsterdam Thursday, January 12, 2016. This vessel has been deemed too large to transit the Demerara River to Bosai’s Linden operations.

Therefore, four smaller vessels will be transporting shipments of between 5,000 and 6,000 tonnes each from Bosai’s operations in Linden to port New Amsterdam, where their cargo will be transferred onto the ‘Hua An Sheng.’

Prior to this arrangement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc would utilise a transhipment station located in Trinidad before onward shipment of the bauxite to Bosai’s international markets. It is hoped that this one-off use of the Oldendorff Carrier’s transhipment facility between Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc and Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc will evolve into a longer-term arrangement to the benefit of not only the two parties involved, but also to the people of Guyana.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is happy to have played a part in brokering this arrangement between the two bauxite companies operating in Guyana, with the expectation that it will assist Bosai in meeting and exceeding targets that both its principals and the Government of Guyana have set.