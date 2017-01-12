8-Y-0 allegedly raped by father in Linden

A 33- year-old man of Wismar Linden has been taken into custody and is expected to be charged soon for the alleged rape of his 8-year-old daughter.

Commander of the Division Superintendent Karim Baskh confirmed the allegation to the Guyana Chronicle. He said that after a detailed investigation is completed, charges will be filed soon. According to information reaching this newspaper, the 8-year-old girl walked into the probation office after school and revealed her plight of sexual abuse to the resident probation officer. She was then taken to the hospital where doctors examined her and found that she was indeed sexually molested.

The child is now in the custody of her aunt and has been cooperating with the police. This newspaper understands that the child has been physically abused in the past, allegedly by the father and numerous reports have been made to the probation office while several medical examinations have been completed. Other family members also confirmed that the child has been experiencing physical and sexual abuse for some time.

“The little girl just couldn’t take it anymore and yesterday she just walked into the probation office,” said the source.

Statistics from the Child Protection Agency for January to July 2016 revealed that there were 52 cases of child sexual abuse and 267 cases of child abuse recorded in Linden. Former Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence during a child sexual abuse rally in Linden last September posited that the Child Protection Department has serious business to ‘take care of’ in Region 10. Minister Lawrence also bemoaned the bureaucratic process of bringing the abusers to justice. She said too many battles are lost in court because of insufficient evidence as a result of limited investigations.