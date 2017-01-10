WICB woos corporate Antigua

THE West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) yesterday met with members of the corporate community in Antigua and Barbuda with a view of attracting potential sponsors for the upcoming Regional Super50 competition.

The competition is currently without a sponsor, as NAGICO Insurances, the sponsors for the past three years, did not extend its agreement with the WICB, believed to be valued in excess of US$2M.

Corporate entities were given final details for packages on offer which will include access to commercial properties for the rest of the calendar year.

The meeting also highlighted ways in which those entities can acquire commercial relationships with the Coolidge Cricket Ground (Sticky Wicket).

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the WICB have entered into an agreement to co-own and manage the facility and the WICB’s outgoing CEO, Michael Muirhead, spoke about the “exciting opportunities that will become available with the acquisition of the property and how both the island and cricket will benefit as a result.”

The Sticky Wicket facility will be redeveloped into a full-service space which will cater to a range of services including cricket matches, camps, entertainment and an exquisite dining experience. “The transition will take place in phases over a three-year period,” Muirhead noted.

Coolidge Cricket Ground along with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will share Zone A matches of the Super50.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19 and Kent Spitfires will play in that zone.

(Sportsmax.com)