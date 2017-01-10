WICB confirms Adams as Director of Cricket

THE West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has confirmed the appointment of James ‘Jimmy’ Adams as its new Director of Cricket.

Adams, who from 2012 to 2016, was the head coach at Kent County Club in England, assumed his position yesterday on a three-year contract. He will oversee and manage all cricket matters to include development of all teams, all coaching and cricket education and other technical programmes, the WICB said in a statement confirming his appointment.

He will have the support of an operations department.

“I am very excited to be directly involved in Caribbean cricket once again, and I look forward to working with all those committed to moving the game forward in the West Indies,” he said in reaction to his appointment.

Adams brings a wealth of experience to his new assignment having served West Indies cricket in a variety of positions.

He made his Test debut in April 1992 and played 54 Tests during which he scored 3 012 Test runs at an average of 41.26. He had a top score of 208 not out at the Antigua Recreation Ground against New Zealand in the 1995-1996 series.

Adams also played 127 ODIs and 202 first-class matches. During his almost 20-year playing career he also represented Jamaica, Nottinghamshire, Orange Free State and Berkshire.

While at Kent, Adams oversaw a period in which the club invested heavily in its home-grown talent via a strong academy system; the success of which can be seen in the number of players, senior and junior, who have gained recognition in national squads and the team narrowly missing out on promotion in 2016.

Outgoing Director of Cricket, Richard Pybus, who was a member of the selection panel, believes Adams’ experience comes at the right time for regional cricket.

“I look forward to Jimmy bringing the breadth of his international experience and knowledge of cricket in the Caribbean to continue the work of rebuilding West Indies Cricket,” Pybus said.

“It is an exciting time for cricket in the region, with the momentum of the World Cup’s success and the professional cricket structures beginning to produce players capable of competing and excelling at international level.”

