Sierra Leone man charged with illegal entry into Guyana

ALMOST three days after he was nabbed at a City Jewelry store purchasing an engagement ring with a suspected fake credit card, 38-year-old Samuel David appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, charged with illegal entry into Guyana.

David of the Republic of Sierra Leone, confessed that on December 22, 2016 at Lethem he entered Guyana by a land frontier and failed to present himself to the nearest immigration officer.

David’s lawyer, Nekeisha Singh pleaded with the court for her client to be given a non-custodial sentence since he did not to waste the court’s time with his early guilty plea.

Sigh further pointed out that the father of two is a Sierra Leone national but moved to Brazil 15 years ago where he operates his business. According to police prosecutor, Inspector Neville Jeffers, on January 7, 2017, David attempted to purchase a gold jewelry at King’s Jewelry World with a suspected forged credit card.

As a result, a report was made at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters where police ranks arrested the defendant in the store. The ranks, upon checking David’s passport, found there was no record of him entering Guyana legally. During the investigation, the credit card was proven to be authentic.

The defendant told the court that he lives near the Guyana border and would often travel from Brazil to Lethem to spend time with his Guyanese girlfriend.

The man further explained the he is willing to pay his fine and also a plane ticket immediately back to Brazil. The Chief Magistrate fined David $30,000 or in default, four weeks imprisonment after which he will be immediately taken to the nearest port of exit for deportation. His passport, credit card, and Brazilian driver’s license were sized and will be returned to him.