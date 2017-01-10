Jagdeo wants ‘urgent’ meeting with President on GECOM saga

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has requested an ‘urgent’ meeting with President David Granger to reconcile “any differences of opinion which may exist on this issue,” as it relates to appointing a new chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

On Monday, by way of a letter, President Granger informed Jagdeo that the six nominees submitted for the post is unacceptable and urged him to submit a new list.

In his letter to the Opposition Leader, the President said that the CV’s of the persons whose names were submitted “do not seem to conform to the requirements of Article 161(2)” of the Constitution, which states that only persons who are Judges, qualified to be Judges, or former Judges or, either a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matter or, a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court.

However, the Opposition Leader in his response to the President on Tuesday noted that the President’s interpretation of the law is different from his [Jagdeo].

“In the circumstances, I hereby request that Your Excellency clarify what you interpret the qualifications are of the persons to whom Article 161(2) of the Constitution refers. I am of the considered view that an urgent meeting will immeasurably assist in reconciling any differences of opinion which may exist on this issue,” Jagdeo wrote.