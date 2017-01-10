Former Police officer appointed General Secretary of GFF

THE long-awaited appointment of a General Secretary (GS) for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been finally made following extensive interviews last October for the position that became vacant after Diedri Davis was dismissed in June of last year.

In a Press release to the Media from the GFF early yesterday morning, it was disclosed that former Assistant Superintendent of Police Althea Scipio has taken up the post since January 1.

The newly appointed GS who served in the Guyana Police Force for eight years was also the Honorary Secretary of the Georgetown FA for just over a year.

The release added that Scipio during her tenure in the Police Force ‘honed her management and man management skills while performing various functions in the Police Force, including forensics, community relations, media relations, security management and secretariat management’.

‘Ms Scipio will now play a pivotal role in the ongoing restructuring process of the GFF’s Secretariat, which has been embarked on by the Executive Committee, and, ultimately, the football fraternity as a whole. She will have the critical task of spearheading the successful and timely implementation of the Committee’s vision’, the release concluded.

Prior to the appointment of the new GS there were two acting GSs in former assistant GS, Merson Jones who later resigned and was succeeded by Trevor King.

In her brief comments, the new head of the GFF’s Secretariat told Chronicle Sport: “I am delighted to be part of the Guyana Football Federation and look forward to aiding the restructuring process that has been initiated. I expect challenges but am duly prepared for them.”