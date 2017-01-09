Two modern shopping malls for Georgetown-TC King

THE construction of a three-storied shopping mall with special entertainment facility at the New Vendors mall and a similar edifice with parking facilities for farmers, wholesalers and other merchants at Bourda Green are part of City Hall’s plans to solve the vending crisis in Georgetown.Town Clerk, Royston King said the Mayor and City Council is working with the vendors and other stakeholders to provide accommodation in proper markets facilities. “Our efforts are guided by the vision of His Excellence, President David Granger that all vendors must be placed under a roof. Currently we are working with a very tight budget and extremely limited resources,” he said in a statement.

According to King, in the circumstances the Council would be utilising several of its spaces to accommodate the vendors on a temporary basis. “This would be done under strict security and sanitation rules. Those who would be allowed to use the spaces provided must be highly disciplined and comply with all the instructions of the Council,” he said.

Again, King reminded vendors of the following:- Only sell in areas identified by the Council for vending, do not sell in or around the Stabroek Market square; have a proper garbage bin to throw away your garbage in the right manner; keep the area where you are selling clean and tidy at all times; bring out small amounts of goods every day; Keep passage-ways to businesses and other public and private places free from boxes, barrels, carts or any other things; do not sell in front of commercial banks; do not store or display your produce and goods on the ground or on roadways; store and display your produce and goods on clean materials three feet (3ft) above ground; use clean water to sprinkle fruits, greens and vegetables offer for sale to the public; do not encroach on public road ways; encourage the person selling next to you to obey the laws and regulations of the city; report to the nearest constabulary outpost persons or known character acting in a suspicious manner in the area where you are selling; remember clean and healthy surroundings would encourage more people to buy from you and your business will grow and most importantly please cooperate with our City Constables and Revenue Collectors, who will be visiting and working with all vendors to assist them to do the right thing.

Registration of Street vendors will begin on January 20, 2017, at City Hall. Vendors must walk with their Identification Card and Tax Identification Number (TIN). Registration fee is $3000.00. This must be paid at the City Treasurer’s Department. This process is important to improve sanitation, safer roadways, pavements and other reserves in the Central Business District, improve food and hygiene practices and reduce opportunities for criminal activities.

He said too that at the end of February 2017, all street vendors must be registered with the Council through the Office of the Town Clerk. The process of registration is lawful and necessary to keep the Council informed and help it to maintain order, he said.

Also, Council plans to put all street vendors in properly managed markets and shopping malls within the city of Georgetown. Council has identified the following: Extension to the Northern side of Stabroek Market with an upper storey and appropriate facilities for vending.