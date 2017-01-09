THE 2016 Report of the Guyana Police Force shows overall marked improvement in its performance compared to 2015, and is deserving of notice, commendation, and continuity. There must be reason(s) responsible for such performance.The Force has in part credited its successes to improved public confidence where persons have aided in intelligence gathering that contributed to bringing perpetrators to justice. In the past there were claims of interference into the day-to-day activities of the Force. At one point this resulted in a legal clash between then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe and the then Minister of Home Affairs, Ronald Gajraj where the court was asked to adjudicate the matter. The matter had to do with the minister instructing the officer to return a firearm to a person that was still under criminal investigation. The officer’s refusal to comply with the minister’s order led to him being instructed to take up an assignment outside of the police force.

Constant interference into the day-to-day management of the Force can lead to a level of malaise given that officers placed in position of authority to make decisions are denied same. In so doing intelligence gathering and other forms of activities hinged on crime-solving are likely to be compromised.

Training forms an important component in the management of the police force and it has been noted in the report various facilitation. The persons involved in committing criminal activities are drawn from the society. These persons are exposed to new techniques in aiding and abetting them in their illegal activities. For the Force to combat and reduce criminal activities the police will have to be equally exposed to the types of training that are applicable in today’s complex society. It may be instructive to note that while the statistics have not been revealed, whether due to limited employment opportunities across the board, the force is now benefiting from better and brighter minds. At the same time it cannot be ignored the gusto with which the current Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has embraced his task. Both Commissioner Seelall Persaud and Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine, who acted as commissioner when the substantive was on leave, have also brought a level of confidence to the society.

With the absence of overt political interference and ridicule of performance by their substantive minister, such could also be a contributing factor that has imbued in the officers a sense of pride that they have an obligation to serve and protect. In fact, Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has publicly called on the Force to say what it needs to get the job done and he would make the tools available.

While there is an acknowledged 16 percent decline in serious crimes, 19 percent decrease in armed robberies, a greater percent of cases brought before the court and other positive indicators, the increase in road accidents cannot escape attention. A 10.3 percent increase, taking into consideration this type of crime results in the loss of limbs and lives and destruction to properties that carry costs, special attention may be needed in this area.

Also, though the police have done well in bringing charges before the court, where cases are being thrown out for lack of proper preparation and presentation of the evidence, attention for improvement is urged. It is important for confidence-building that the society, including those brought before the court, feel that justice was served and appeared to have been served. And though there is always a period when it appears as though crime is rampant and people are inclined to despair and publicly bash the police force, statistics can aid in allaying fears. That being said, outside of the divisive political mileage crime unfortunately continues to attract, on occasions like these people are imbued with a sense of confidence that the force still exists to serve and protect them and is doing likewise. Public confidence that the police are doing their job has a ripple effect in every aspect of human engagement.

Whereas crime is an aspect of society, its minimisation works to the benefit of society. The investment climate becomes more attractive, people are more likely to go about their daily business, including engaging in financial transactions with less fear, the forging of better community/police relations aids intelligence gathering and other crime fighting measures, and those inclined to break the laws would want to rethink their position, given that the possibility of being caught and brought to justice is greater.