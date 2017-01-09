Send a new list

–President formally writes Jagdeo on ‘unacceptable’ GECOM nominees

President David Granger has written, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo informing him that he finds unacceptable his list of nominees for the post of chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission and has called upon him to submit a new list.

In a terse statement on Monday Jagdeo said his office received correspondence on from the Ministry of the Presidency wherein President David Granger officially informed him that “the six nominees are unacceptable within the meaning of the constitution”

The President urged, Jagdeo noted that a new list of persons who are “not unacceptable” be sent for his consideration. “The Leader of the Opposition will be responding to the President tomorrow and this communication will be made public,” the statement added.

On Sunday President Granger told journalist at a media brunch that the qualifications of the six people submitted by Jagdeo do not match the criteria as set out in the Constitution of Guyana. “The list that was sent to me was unacceptable,” he told members of the media at the annual media brunch on the lawns of his State House residence, Georgetown Sunday morning.

Jagdeo had submitted the names of the six nominees for the post of GECOM Chairman late last month, and said there were extensive consultations with civil society organisations before the party drew conclusions. Those recommended by the PPP/C were Governance and Conflict Resolution Consultant Lawrence Lachmansingh; Business Executive Ramesh Dookhoo; former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, retired Major General Norman Mc Lean; Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram; businesswoman Rhyaan Shaw; and former University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Professor James Rose.

In a release from the Ministry of the Presidency last month, President Granger had said he responded to Jagdeo, requesting him to provide the resumes of the nominees, so that he can determine their suitability for the post, according to the requirements outlined in the Constitution of Guyana. “I replied to him right away, because although those six names might be known to the public, I could not be sure that their nominations were in accordance with the Constitution…. It is very important that we have a chairman as early as possible,” the President said.

President Granger does not have to accept the nominees and can send the list back for the Opposition Leader to furnish him with other candidates.

CONSTITUTION CLEAR

President Granger in defending his position, referred to Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana, which clearly states that a judge must be appointed to the position. “Subject to the provisions of paragraph (4), the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a judge of a court, having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth, or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such Judge, or any other fit person to be appointed by the President from a list of six persons not unacceptable to the President submitted by the Leader of the Opposition.

After meaningful consultation with the non-governmental political organisation represented in the National Assembly, provided that if the Leader of the opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or as held office as a judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge,” he stated.

Noting that the word “judge” appeared in the Constitution multiple times, President Granger said the only thing about the list submitted by Jagdeo is that it comprises six names. Jagdeo on Sunday told Guyana Chronicle that he is yet to receive a formal letter from the President outlining his position on the matter and though he himself has read the Constitution, he could not publicly comment on the issue. Dr. Steve Surujbally late last November resigned after holding the post of GECOM Chairman 15 years.