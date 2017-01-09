Police intercept cannabis being shipped to North West

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was arrested Saturday after two boxes with cannabis were intercepted by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch.Police said on Saturday about 13:20 hrs ranks received information that there were two boxes containing illegal substances located at a Sussex Street Wharf waiting to be shipped to Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD).

Acting on this information, the boxes were searched and 13 kilograms of cannabis were discovered. One male is currently in custody assisting in the investigation.