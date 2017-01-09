‘Parliament View’ vendors relocated to Russell Square –delighted with new spot

VENDORS, who over the past months had occupied the area referred to as ‘Parliament View’, have now been relocated to Russell Square, Stabroek, where the ‘Dread Shop’ was demolished last May by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).Over 100 vendors occupied ‘Parliament View’, a spot which was temporarily acquired by the M&CC in June from land owner, Hareshnarine ‘Chiney’ Sugrim.

However, vendors were expected to move in September last year but the businessman granted a three-month extension which expired on December 31, 2016.

Sugrim had indicated that he intends to begin construction of a seven-storey parking lot with a food court on the ground floor, and had threatened to move the vendors last week.

The M&CC arrived at a decision in the nick of time over the weekend to have the vendors placed at Russell Square, Stabroek.

A source from the Council disclosed that the spot is yet to be confirmed as a permanent one but for the time being, the vendors will occupy the spot.

Though the majority of the vendors are now located at Russell Square, some of them who retail confectionary and fruits have been placed at other points around the area.

VENDORS DELIGHTED

During a visit to Stabroek, vendors expressed joy at what they described as a “better” spot. One clothing vendor indicated that they were suffering at ‘Parliament View’; so the move is highly appreciated.

“We just here one day now and business done pick up back… I feel so nice to see my customers coming back and so… ah glad man, ah glad… I hope that we get to stay here permanently,” said one of the vendors.

Several vendors who expressed satisfaction with the new site are hoping that they will be allowed to settle down to ply their trade comfortably.