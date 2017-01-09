Missigher, Scott among winners at first athletic event of the year

SENIORS Winston Missigher, Ashanti Scott and junior athletes Kezra Murray and Matthew McKenzie all scored wins at the first athletic event of the year, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) second cross country run, which was held at Bay Rock, Linden last Sunday.Missigher edged out Nathaniel Giddings on home turf, for the men’s open win, while Marlon Nicholson took third place. Scott prevailed over Assata Eastman for the women’s open win. Cassie Kirton was for third.

Both the open and juniors (Under-20) categories ran a distance of 8km. In the youth category there were a 3km run for Under-16 and a 1km race for Under-14.

Murray and McKenzie respectively championed the girls’ and boys’ Under-20 groups. Coming in behind Kezra was Collia Rowe, while next in was Delicia Tinnitus.

On the boys’ side McKenzie beat out Ricky Williams and Anfernee Headecker, who were second and third respectively.

With a time of 15 minutes 22 seconds, Joanna Archer was first across the finish line in the girls’ Under-16 race, six seconds later Kissanna Glen crossed the line.

Murphy Nash topped the boys’ Under-16 race with a time of 12 minutes 45 seconds, a race that Nicholas Daw took 13 minutes 26 seconds to complete. Mark Solomon managed in 15 minutes 20 seconds to make it to third place.

For the Under-14, Joel Williams, Benel Ogle and Joshua Bennett took first to third, respectively for the boys.

On the distaff side Aaliyah Headley, Kellannie Glen and Attoya Harvey were the first three across the finish line.

Approximately 100 persons participated. The event was sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC) and beverage company Banks DIH under their Rainforest Waters and Powerade brands.