Milk from Bahrain denied entry

A 20ft container of Awal Junior Milk from the Kingdom of Bahrain was refused entry into Guyana after the product was found to be contaminated with vegetable oil and had only 1.5 per cent milk fat, the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) disclosed yesterday. The container had 7,200 cases of Awal Junior Milk and each one contained 24 boxes of the milk in strawberry, banana and chocolate flavours.

In a statement on Monday, Director of the Food and Drug Department Marlan Cole said that samples of the milk were submitted to the Department for examination on December 22, 2016 and it was found that the milk was contaminated with vegetable oil and contained only 1.5 per cent milk fat.

The Food and Drug Regulations for dairy products mandate that ‘flavoured milk’ must contain 2.5 per cent of milk fat.

“Consent to grant entry of the product into Guyana for consumers to use, particularly children, was not granted,” Cole said, noting that in accordance with Part 1 (Administration) of the Food and Drug Regulations, the Head of the Customs Department and the importer were officially notified of the department’s decision based on the inspector’s report.

Awal Junior Milk is reportedly being produced by Awal Dairy Company WLL, formerly known as Bahrain Danish Dairy Company. The company was established since 1963.

“Awal Dairy Company is dedicated to produce and distribute the highest quality dairy products, juices and ice creams using the finest available ingredients, which exceed our customer’s expectations in terms of quality, service and value,” the company stated on its website.

However, the Director of the Food and Drug Department told Guyana Chronicle that the name of the importer is being withheld because the investigation is still ongoing. However, he noted that the container was situated at the John Fernandes Terminal Site.

Members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee comprising representatives from the Surveillance Unit, Public Health Ministry (MoPH), Veterinary Public Health Unit (MoPH), Environmental Health Unit (MoPH) and Environmental Officers/Inspectors from the 10 Administrative Regions and Inspectors from the City Council and Regional Municipalities, would be appraised on the Department’s action during a National Food Safety and Control Committee meeting today so as to ensure this product is not in circulation.

The Department is advising all importers to ensure written approval is obtained from the department prior to the introduction of any new foods, drugs, cosmetics and or medical devices as required by the Food and Drug Act, Chapter 34:03, Section 22 (II) and (III) and Section 32 (II) and also the Food and Drug Regulations.

Cole said the department will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure substandard items of foods, drugs cosmetics and medical devices are prevented from being released on the local market for use by consumers.